Doral Residents Celebrate as Commissioners Decide to Reevaluate Location of New Trash Facility

Doral residents are one step closer to moving a trash facility out of the city.

Before a major fire at the Covanta Energy plant, officials decided back in July to build a new waste facility across the street.

The February fire, which burned for days, sparked new concerns from residents worried about future health effects from the plant.

But on Tuesday, Miami-Dade commissioners voted unanimously to reevaluate where to build the new facility.

“It’s a victory not only for the city of Doral, the residents of Doral, or even the community of Doral, it’s a victory for all of us in Miami-Dade County," said Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez, a Doral resident who has been leading the charge. "That we are now going to look at this the right way."

A lawsuit that was filed to fight the decision to build in Doral will more than likely be dismissed. The lawyer behind the suit said the team is looking at what the best option is moving forward, but Tuesday's vote creates the outcome that the lawsuit is looking to achieve.

