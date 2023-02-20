Doral Schools to Resume Normal Operations as Smoke From Energy Plant Fire Decreases

Schools in Doral are set to resume normal operations as smoke from a fire that's been burning at a Miami-Dade County waste-to-energy plant for more than a week was continuing to decrease, officials said.

Beginning Tuesday, all schools in the area will return to normal operations including outdoor activities, Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said Monday. There will be no outdoor activities after sunset, however.

On Friday, parents of students from Ronald Reagan/Doral Senior High were encouraged to pick up their children from school early. The same day, out of an abundance of caution and based on EPA recommendations, Doral Glades Park and Doral Legacy Park were closed.

All parks will also return to normal programming on Tuesday, officials said.

Nearby residents had been urged to stay indoors Friday after a report from the Environmental Protection Agency showed the air quality in the area at "unhealthy" levels earlier in the week.

In a statement Monday, Miami-Dade officials said smoke levels were continuing to to significantly improve, and said that based on Environmental Protection Agency guidance, residents in the area can enjoy outdoor activities.

"We encourage you to be mindful that conditions may vary throughout the day as the wind changes and to head indoors if you experience smoky conditions," county officials said in a statement. "We recommend running your air conditioning at home to re-circulate air in your house, and changing your air filter more frequently than usual."

The fire broke out Feb. 12 at the Miami-Dade County Resources Recovery Facility on Northwest 97th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews have been working around the clock to try to put out the blaze, but have encountered a number of obstacles, including the large amount of trash at the site and not being able to access certain areas.

Last week, crews began demolition of one of the buildings so they could better reach the fire.