Doral set to limit alcohol sales, mandate security plans at bars and lounges

The City of Doral has set new time limits on alcohol sales within the city limits. On top of that, a new ordinance requires several security steps that late-night establishments must take.

The requirements are set to take effect on Oct. 1.

According to Doral City Attorney Raul Gastesi, establishments with an extended hours permit must stop serving alcohol by 2:30 a.m., which is a rollback from 3:50 a.m.

All other bars must stop serving alcohol by 1:30 a.m.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

To apply for an extended hours permit, establishments must provide a security plan that is approved by the police department. They will also be required to have at least one security guard on site and each customer must be checked by a metal detecting wand.

The establishments must have enough security cameras to capture the entire premises.

“Yes, Martini Bar’s revenues and other bars’ revenues may go down some, but it’s an issue of public safety. That is the first function of government,” Gastesi said.

The Martini Bar in CityPlace Doral was the site of April’s deadly mass shooting that ended with two people dead, including a young father. Several others were injured.

Two months after the shooting, the ordinance was introduced. But in July, The Martini Bar filed a lawsuit against the City of Doral, arguing they should be “grandfathered in.”

The court dismissed the complaint in August.

Gastesi said that if The Martini Bar files an appeal, it could delay the new rules from going into effect for at least 45 days.

“Grandfathering is a zoning concept. This is not a zoning issue. This is the sale of alcohol issue,” Gastesi said. “The city is a very business friendly community. I don’t think anyone could argue that. But there’s also an issue of public safety.”

The Martini Bar has not replied to NBC6’s request for comment.

If establishments are found to be in violation, they could face fines of up to $1,000 per day. Gastesi told NBC6 they could even face arrest.

Although The Martini Bar didn’t comment for this story, Danny Ruiz, the CEO of Doral Yard says these mandates could be costly for bars with an extended hours permit.

“It’s going to affect them and then you’re cutting their hours of operation in what is probably their highest revenue,” Ruiz said. “It’s going to be tricky.”

The Doral Yard, a food hall and bar in downtown Doral, has an extended hours permit but chose to rollback their hours on their own after pushback from neighbors.

Ruiz says he appreciates the city’s efforts to enhance security but wishes more establishments were invited to have a conversation with city leaders before passing the new requirements.

“It’s very easy for politicians or those in public service to tell other people what to do when they’ve probably never run a business in their life,” Ruiz said. “Although I appreciate the notion of security, I think it should be left up to the owners of the business to determine what is best for their business.”