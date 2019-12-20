Doral Teacher Accused of Having Sexual Relationship With 15-Year-Old Student

A 27-year-old woman was arrested Friday on allegations that she had a sexual relationship with her 15-year-old student.

Desiree Cartin Rodriguez, a teacher at Doral Academy Preparatory School, faces a felony charge of lewd and lascivious assault on a child, according to an arrest affidavit.

The investigation began when police say they received an anonymous tip about the relationship. The student told police that the relationship began in late August.

He said he would stay in Rodriguez's classroom during lunch hour and after school. They would communicate through text messages and meet outside of the student's home and engage in sexual acts inside her car, police said. Some of the encounters were filmed.

Rodriguez was taken into custody and brought to the Doral Police Department, where she corroborated the allegations against her, police said in a news release.

Rodriguez is an English I and English II teacher, according to a page from the school's website, which has since been taken down.

The principal of Doral Academy said Rodriguez was suspended upon learning about the allegations.

"Protecting our students is our No. 1 priority," Carlos Ferralls said. "Our safety protocols and procedures allowed us to timely address this matter. There was minimal disruption to our students or their class time. I appreciate your trust and support."

NBC 6 has reached out to the Florida Charter School Alliance and is awaiting to hear back on Rodriguez's status as a teacher.