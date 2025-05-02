Doral teacher arrested after being caught having sex with student, 17: Police

A teacher at a Doral high school was arrested after he was caught having sex with a 17-year-old student on campus on Thursday, according to an arrest report.

The teacher, 28-year-old Edian Villar, was previously listed in the staff directory of J.C. Bermudez Senior High School, but has since been removed.

According to the arrest report, another teacher walked through a shared large closet into Villar's classroom, where she saw him having sex with a student.

The witness said it appeared she "startled them," and she saw how Villar allegedly pulled up his underwear as she left the classroom.

She went to the principal's office to report what she saw, and the principal asked Villar to come with him to his office, the arrest report continues.

That same day, officers responded to victim's home and interviewed her with her mother.

"The victim explained that the relationship started as a normal teacher student relationship and then progressed over the school year as the defendant treated her special and showed her attention," Miami-Dade Schools Police wrote in the report. "The victim further advised that the defendant was cool, not like the other teachers, and would allow her to be in his school clubs."

The teen said she had been having sex with Villar in his classroom.

Villar faces charges of unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor, child abuse without great bodily harm, offenses against students by authority figures and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

A parent at J.C. Bermudez Senior High School shared an email with NBC6 from Principal Edward R. Smith addressing the allegations.

It read in Spanish that Villar was a science teacher arrested for having inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Smith said the suspect had been removed from the school, and urged parents to contact the school for more information.

NBC6 is waiting to hear back from the school about the charges against Villar.

In a statement, the school district said: "Miami-Dade County Public Schools is disturbed by the unsettling allegations made against this individual. Upon learning about this suspected behavior, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately began their investigation and subsequently made an arrest. This type of behavior will not be tolerated as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District. "