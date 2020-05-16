reopening

Doral to Allow Partial Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses Monday

Doral was initially one of five cities in Miami-Dade that wished to reopen at a slower timeline than the county.

Customers line up six feet apart outside Warrior Gun Range and Gun Shop in Doral, Florida, March 24, 2020. Owner Charlie Berrane has seen soaring sales of guns and ammo as customers seek self-protection during the coronavirus pandemic. Stores are running out of inventory. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The City of Doral has announced it would begin a partial reopening of non-essential businesses starting Monday, coinciding with Miami-Dade County’s first phase of reopening.

According to the city, retail stores, barbershops, hair salons and restaurants could start the process of reopening under strict social distancing guidelines laid out by the county.

Under the county's plan, indoor capacity for restaurants and retail would be set at 50% capacity, as opposed to the 25% recommended by the state. Face coverings must be worn in public, and people are asked to stay 6 feet away from others.

Doral was initially one of five cities in Miami-Dade that wished to reopen at a slower timeline than the county.

The other cities included Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens and Hialeah.

Local

coronavirus 3 hours ago

New Coronavirus Testing Sites Open in Broward and Miami-Dade

Broward 7 hours ago

Broward Student Makes History With Highest GPA, Becomes School’s First Black Valedictorian

On Saturday, Miami Beach announced it would begin the first phase of reopening on May 20th.

This article tagged under:

reopeningcoronavirusMiami-Dade CountyCOVID-19Doral
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us