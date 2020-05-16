Doral to Allow Partial Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses Monday

The City of Doral has announced it would begin a partial reopening of non-essential businesses starting Monday, coinciding with Miami-Dade County’s first phase of reopening.

According to the city, retail stores, barbershops, hair salons and restaurants could start the process of reopening under strict social distancing guidelines laid out by the county.

Under the county's plan, indoor capacity for restaurants and retail would be set at 50% capacity, as opposed to the 25% recommended by the state. Face coverings must be worn in public, and people are asked to stay 6 feet away from others.

Doral was initially one of five cities in Miami-Dade that wished to reopen at a slower timeline than the county.

The other cities included Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens and Hialeah.

On Saturday, Miami Beach announced it would begin the first phase of reopening on May 20th.