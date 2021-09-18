Doral Town Hall Seeks Changes To Condo Association Laws

Condo residents, building owners, elected officials and industry experts gathered in Doral Saturday afternoon for a town hall meeting to discuss potential changes to current condo association laws.

Meetings like this one are being held so that as lawmakers locally and statewide prepare to make changes to condo association laws, residents and building owners can have their say.

In the wake of the Champlain Towers collapse in Surfside, mandatory reserves and having a licensed structural engineer issue a certification report every ten years were among the topics discussed.