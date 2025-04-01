Doral woman stole thousands during tarot card readings, spiritual cleansings: Cops

A Doral woman was arrested after she allegedly bilked a man out of thousands of dollars during tarot card readings and "spiritual cleansings," authorities said.

Carmen Valdez De Miguel, 67, was arrested Monday on charges of organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, resisting an officer without violence, jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, the alleged incidents began on March 11, when the victim found a flyer on his car for a tarot card reading and called the number.

He spoke with a woman and agreed to a tarot card reading session for $20, and on March 13, he went to an apartment and met a woman who referred to herself as Maria Rodriguez, who turned out to be Valdez De Miguel, the report said.

During the reading, she told him he needed a "deeper spiritual cleansing procedure" that would cost between $600 and $700, and he agreed to a partial payment and transferred $200 through Zelle, the report said.

On March 14, the victim returned to the apartment and met with Valdez De Miguel, and during the spiritual cleansing session, Valdez De Miguel asked the victim about his available bank balance and he said he had $8,000 available, the report said.

She told him to bring the full amount next time and assured him if she used the money in a ritual it would double and she would return it the same day, the report said.

On March 19, the victim returned to the apartment with $3,000 in cash, and Valdez De Miguel placed it in a bag with eggs.

During the ritual, the bag was broken, and when it was opened all that was inside were broken eggs and worms, the report said.

The victim said Valdez De Miguel appeared to be startled but when he asked for his money back, she claimed she was unable to do so due to her state of mind but said it would be returned the next day, the report said.

After that encounter, the victim made multiple attempts to contact Valdez De Miguel who refused to return the money, the report said.

"She asserted that the funds were part of a ritual and could not be released until the candles extinguished on their own, despite having previously assured the victim that his money would be returned the same day," the report said.

Valdez De Miguel was taken into custody on Monday and was given the opportunity to return the money but denied knowing the victim, the report said.

She also resisted being taken into custody and used fake name during the arrest, the report said.

Investigators also found she had three warrants in separate theft cases.

Valdez De Miguel appeared in court Tuesday before Judge Mindy Glazer, who set her bond in the case at $5,500.

"Ok, I had a chance to review this very interesting arrest affidavit, which also makes one realize you should never respond to a flyer left on your vehicle for tarot card readings cause you don't know what's gonna happen, especially when you're asked to bring $3000 in cash, put the money in a bag with some eggs," Glazer said. "This is bizarre."