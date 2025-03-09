Lauderdale Lakes

Double shooting in Lauderdale Lakes leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: BSO

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a house party near the 3000 block of Northwest 35th Street

By Julian Quintana

A double shooting in Lauderdale Lakes early Sunday morning left one person dead and another person injured, deputies said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a house party near the 3000 block of Northwest 35th Street.

Once deputies and fire rescue crews arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two men were transported to the hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries. The other victim suffered non-life-threating injuries and is recovering.

BSO identified the deceased as Antoninne Scotsmam.

As the investigation into the shooting continues, BSO said an argument broke out between several people that escalated into the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

