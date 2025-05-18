Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: Police

A woman was killed and another person was injured Sunday morning following a shooting in Lauderhill, police said.

According to Lauderhill Police, officers received reports of a shooting at the 1700 block of Northwest 38th Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, they saw two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Their identities have not been released.

An investigation into the shooting remains active.