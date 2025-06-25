Dozens arrested, guns seized in FBI-led ‘Operation Viper' in South Florida

An FBI-led violent crime crackdown in South Florida ended with dozens of suspects arrested and a number of guns being seized.

"Operation Viper" included the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and police from Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, Fort Lauderdale, Miramar, and Pembroke Pines, and went from mid-May to mid-June.

"We jointly worked to locate and arrest the most violent offenders in our community," FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge Brett Skiles said at a news conference Wednesday announcing the results of the operation.

Skiles said the operation resulted in 60 local arrests, 5 federal arrests and 21 firearms being seized including two that were fully automatic.

Authorities also recovered two "switches," devices that turn a semiautomatic pistol into a fully automatic.

"Over the course of just three days this operation led to 16 arrests in my city alone, including individuals wanted for armed robbery, burglary, grand theft, drug trafficking and firearms-related offenses," Fort Lauderdale Police Chief William Schultz said.