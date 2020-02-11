Miami-Dade

Dozens Arrested in ‘Operation Triple Beam’ Gun Violence Crackdown in Miami-Dade

Some of the suspects arrested in “Operation Triple Beam” in Miami-Dade.

Dozens of weapons are off the street and around 150 suspects were arrested as part of a joint effort by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, local law enforcement and federal agencies to combat gun violence.

"Operation Triple Beam," named after the scales drug dealers and gang members use, lasted for 30 days in January and ended with 48 weapons seized, officials said at a news conference Tuesday.

"The goal of this operation was to target dangerous individuals on the run, gang members and their associates with outstanding arrests warrants, particularly those that were involved in violent crime," Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said.

The U.S. Marshals and ATF worked with police from Miami-Dade and Miami Gardens in the operation, which targeted certain areas of Miami-Dade with high crime rates.

"The ultimate goal is to work in partnership to make sure that we keep our citizens safe out there," Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.

Investigators will now trace back the serial numbers of the firearms to see how they were sold.

