North Miami

Dozens gather for 18.4 mile bike ride in North Miami to celebrate Haitian Flag Day

They traced a path to show the enduring contributions of Haitian Americans in the South Florida community

By Briana Nespral

NBC Universal, Inc.

To commemorate Haitian Flag Day, the City of North Miami put on its annual bike ride and celebration.

They traced a path to show the enduring contributions of Haitian Americans in the South Florida community.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bikers took off through the community Sunday to celebrate and share Haitian culture, pride, and unity

Dozens of bikers in North Miami took off in an 18.4-mile bike ride.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"1804 is extremely significant because it is the year of Haiti’s independence," said Vanessa Joseph, elected city clerk for the City of North Miami.

They rode through three historic cities with big Haitian populations.

"We ride to North Miami Beach, we ride back here to the City of Miami, and we ride back to North Miami," said John Lorfils, deputy city manager for City of North Miami.

Local

6 to Know 8 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Fort Lauderdale 23 mins ago

Several apartment units in Fort Lauderdale damaged after water pipe bursts

This is the second year the city put on this ride to celebrate Haitian Flag Day during Haitian Heritage Month.

And after the ride, there was a celebration to continue the festivities.

"Just to be able to come as a people and remember our history and to celebrate together, and eat our food and dance our music, and have other people see our culture, and see how loving we are, is such a big thing, especially during this time," said Luna Emogene, and attendee.

City leaders showed “Nou La,” which means we are here and we belong.

"This is what it means to be a community," Joseph said.

This article tagged under:

North Miami
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us