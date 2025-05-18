Dozens gather for 18.4 mile bike ride in North Miami to celebrate Haitian Flag Day

To commemorate Haitian Flag Day, the City of North Miami put on its annual bike ride and celebration.

They traced a path to show the enduring contributions of Haitian Americans in the South Florida community.

Bikers took off through the community Sunday to celebrate and share Haitian culture, pride, and unity

Dozens of bikers in North Miami took off in an 18.4-mile bike ride.

"1804 is extremely significant because it is the year of Haiti’s independence," said Vanessa Joseph, elected city clerk for the City of North Miami.

They rode through three historic cities with big Haitian populations.

"We ride to North Miami Beach, we ride back here to the City of Miami, and we ride back to North Miami," said John Lorfils, deputy city manager for City of North Miami.

This is the second year the city put on this ride to celebrate Haitian Flag Day during Haitian Heritage Month.

And after the ride, there was a celebration to continue the festivities.

"Just to be able to come as a people and remember our history and to celebrate together, and eat our food and dance our music, and have other people see our culture, and see how loving we are, is such a big thing, especially during this time," said Luna Emogene, and attendee.

City leaders showed “Nou La,” which means we are here and we belong.

"This is what it means to be a community," Joseph said.