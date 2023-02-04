Dozens Gather in Miami to Remember Trayvon Martin During Peaceful March

South Florida community honored the memory of Trayvon Martin Saturday in Miami, a young African American that was shot dead by a security guard in Sanford, Florida, at 17 while on a visit with his father.

Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, says it's hard to believe it's been 11 years since her son was killed.

"We do this event because we want the world to know that Trayvon had a right to walk in peace without being followed, profiled, or killed," Fulton said.

Fulton has turned her heartache into action with the 'Trayvon Martin Foundation.'

"We've now seen police officers be arrested. We now see neighborhood crime watch being arrested," Fulton said. "We see other people being arrested and that makes a difference because we want to hold people accountable for what they do."

Martin's brother, Demetrius Martin, says he feels like there are many things that need to change.

"I feel like we still have a long way to go," Martin said. "I feel like there are many things that do need change, but we are making progress and it counts for something. So that's the first step. And, you know, we'll continue to take as many steps as we need to."

Although it's been more than a decade, members of the community say they still feel the pain of what happened at the time of Martin's death.

Trayvon, who was unarmed was shot and killed by with an armed neighborhood watchman.

Fulton says she will continue to do these events, to remember his son and all the other 'Trayvon Martins' around the country.