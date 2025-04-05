Dozens gather throughout South Florida to protest President Trump's administration

People across the country and in South Florida are making their voices heard as demonstrators joined in a national day of protest against President Donald Trump and his administration.

About two dozen people on Saturday showed up in Tamarac with their signs.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Some of those signs read "End Citizens United," while others said "Hands off our Medicaid, Social Security and free speech."

All over the U.S., people gather to protest government cuts, immigration crackdowns and tariffs

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

President Trump’s newest tariffs start at a 10% tax on all imported goods.

Now, panic is setting in at grocery stores because shoppers are bracing to pay even more for much of what they need.

People also protested Saturday in Miami, Hollywood, Deerfield and Boca Raton.

NBC spoke to people who had similar messages.

"I'm concerned enough to be out here," said a man. "Myself and thousands of other of people across the country are concerned enough to be out here today. Everybody has a sign or notice they want to get across."

"There are a lot of things going on with our government that are hurting us, a lot of things we don't understand, why they're happening, so we need to be heard and I'm here to be heard," said a man.