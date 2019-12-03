People Brave Cold for Annual CAMACOL Holiday Voucher Giveaway

Dozens of people braved the cold temperatures outside of the CAMACOL building for a chance to receive a coveted holiday food basket - an event that has become an annual tradition in South Florida.

CAMACOL, the Latin Chamber of Commerce, will distribute approximately 3,000 vouchers to families in need starting Wednesday for its annual Holiday Basket Distribution Food Drive.

“It’s very important to my family, it’s very important,” said Gladys Nordeus, one of the many who waited overnight.

The voucher, which will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis, will guarantee each family a basket that contains a Latin-style holiday dinner complete with pork shoulder, rice, beans, yucca, bread and other essential items.

“The pork meat and the sodas... I mean everything you dream of,” said Letty Rojas.

"This is something you don't see in our countries," said Steven Vasques, who braved out the lines for the first time Tuesday night. "But since this is the No. 1 country in the world, you see this here. And thank you to all the folks who make this possible."

Those lucky enough to get a voucher will come back on Dec. 18 to retrieve their baskets.

