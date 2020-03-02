Dozens Monitored in Florida After 2 Test ‘Presumptively Positive’ for Coronavirus

What to Know Two people in Florida are the first to test "presumptively positive" for coronavirus

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state was monitoring 184 people for COVID-19

DeSantis declared a statewide public health emergency on Sunday

Dozens of people in Florida were being monitored for potential coronavirus Monday after two people became the first in the state to test "presumptively positive" for the virus.

At a news conference Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state was monitoring 184 people for COVID-19, while the state was also awaiting confirmation of the two cases from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As on Monday, a total of 23 people have been tested in the state, including the two "presumptively positive" cases, 15 that came back negative, and six that were awaiting results, DeSantis said. Around 800 people in total have been monitored in the state, DeSantis said.

"Despite these cases the overall immediate threat to the public remains low. With that said, we do anticipate that more will test positive and we've taken additional actions to help contain the virus' spread," DeSantis said.

The two cases that tested positive in state labs involve a man in his 60s in Manatee County, and a woman in her 20s in Hillsborough County. Both were in stable condition and receiving medical care while being kept in isolation until they were medically cleared.

Officials said the woman had recently returned from northern Italy, which has been among the countries hardest hit by the virus outside of Asia. The man had not been in any countries affected, and it was unknown how he may have been exposed, officials said.

After being turned away by two Caribbean ports and being forced to dock in Mexico over fears of coronavirus, the MSC Cruises ship Meraviglia returned to Miami on Monday with a clean bill of health.

"At the present time, it is not known how this individual was exposed to COVID-19," state health officer and surgeon general, Dr. Scott Rivkees, said at the news conference. "This is a rapidly evolving situation.”

He directed anyone who has traveled to any of the high-risk countries to self-isolate for 14 days and notify public health officials.

DeSantis met Monday morning with the chiefs of the state agencies that will be at the forefront of combating the virus, including the departments overseeing schools, prisons and elder care facilities. He was also scheduled to have a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the federal response to the widening crisis.

DeSantis declared a statewide public health emergency on Sunday, directing Rivkees, to take “any action necessary to protect the public health." Rivkees subsequently said his department was moving ahead with those plans while “working directly with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention" at the federal level and with local medical providers.

Health officials have confirmed a second coronavirus death within the United States. Washington state announced overnight that another patient with coronavirus, a man in his 70s with underlying health problems, has died. So far, at least 85 cases were confirmed within the United States since March 1, including the first cases in New York and Rhode Island.

Rivkee's own statement said the immediate steps were being taken “to ensure these individuals receive the proper treatment and that anyone who has come into contact with them is following the necessary protocols, limiting or stopping any further spread.”

The governor designated the Florida Department of Health as the lead state agency to coordinate emergency responses and to actively monitor all those with apparent or suspected infections for a period of at least 14 days — or until tests turn up negative.

The Florida developments came on a day when health officials in Washington state confirmed a second person there had died from the new strain of coronavirus — a man in his 70s from a nursing facility near Seattle where dozens of people were sick and had been tested for the virus.

It also came as state and local authorities around the country stepped up testing for the illness as the number of new cases grew nationwide, with new infections announced in Washington state, as well as California, Illinois, Rhode Island and New York.

Three Florida Department of Health labs are now able to test for the new coronavirus, cutting wait times significantly for results, state officials had announced Saturday.

The Florida health officials said in an email that labs in Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami can conduct the tests, which previously had to be sent to federal labs. They said that would mean results should be available 24 to 48 hours afterward — instead of within days.

“The most important thing is it will bring down the average testing time,” said Deputy Health Secretary Shamarial Roberson in a telephone interview. “It helps address this in a more efficient time.”

Florida officials had been awaiting approval for one component of the test from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Roberson said. That approval came Friday.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit Floridahealth.gov/covid-19