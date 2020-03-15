Dozens More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Florida, Total Now Over 100

What to Know The Florida Department of Health announced 39 new coronavirus cases in the state, with 16 new cases in Broward and 5 new cases in Miami-Dade

Broward leads the state with 36 total confirmed cases, while Miami-Dade has a total of 13 confirmed

At least four people in Florida have died from COVID-19, officials said

Florida Department of Health officials confirmed dozens of more positive coronavirus cases early Sunday, bringing the total number in the state to more than 100.

Among the 39 new cases in Florida, 16 are in Broward County and 5 are in Miami-Dade, health officials said. Broward now leads the state with 36 confirmed cases, while Miami-Dade has 13.

On Saturday, officials had announced that the fourth Florida resident, a 77-year-old man in Lee County, had died from COVID-19.

As of Sunday morning, 106 Florida residents had tested positive in the state for COVID-19. Another 9 non-Florida residents have also tested positive in the state, while 7 Florida residents have tested positive outside the state. There remained 221 pending test results, and 365 people were being monitored, health officials said.

During a Saturday news conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said three infected Broward County residents have no known connection to a virus source such as travel to China or Europe or contact with someone who just returned. That means they likely acquired it in the community, although the governor said a final determination hasn't been made.

"We're still going forward as if there are pockets in the community because I think that it is the only responsible thing to do when you have a virus that is highly contagious,” DeSantis said.

A section of Miami Beach, beaches are being closed and cleared, as city officials say they are trying to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus during the height of spring break.

DeSantis also banned most visits to nursing homes statewide, saying the ban is needed to prevent the virus's spread among the frail and elderly. Exceptions will be made for visitations to patients who are near death.

The new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, but older adults and those with existing health problems can develop severe complications, including pneumonia.

Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees also announced the state is working with its universities to organize epidemiologists on their staffs to work temporarily for the state to bolster its efforts at tracking the disease. He said exact plans are being worked out.

DeSantis has activated the National Guard and the state is purchasing 625,000 testing kits. Most in-person court proceedings have been suspended for two weeks, although judges can choose to conduct some by video or phone where legally allowed.

School district officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties announced the cancellation of all classes at all of their schools beginning next week. State universities and colleges across Florida also announced their transition into remote learning amid concerns of the coronavirus.

For the latest COVID-19 information from the Florida Department of Health, click here