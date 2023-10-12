Dozens of Broward Sheriff's employees expected to face COVID-19 relief fraud charges: Report

Dozens of Broward Sheriff's Office employees are expected to face charges related to COVID-19 relief fraud, according to a report.

The charges involve employees accused of fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Those expected to face charges include deputies, detention deputies, and ranking officers, the Florida Bulldog reported Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office was expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale to discuss the charges.

When asked about the expected charges by NBC6, a BSO spokesperson said they had no information to share.

The Paycheck Protection Program involves billions of dollars in forgivable small-business loans for Americans struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The money must be used to pay employees, mortgage interest, rent and utilities. It is part of the coronavirus relief package that became federal law in 2020.

This isn't the first case involving South Florida law enforcement and COVID-19 relief fraud.

Earlier this year, a former Miami-Dade Police officer pleaded guilty to stealing around $285,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

A former Miami Police officer also pleaded guilty this year in a COVID-19 relief fraud case that involved more than $40,000.