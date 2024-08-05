Dozens of flights canceled at Miami International Airport due to Hurricane Debby

Hurricane Debby has caused significant travel delays in South Florida.

On Sunday, there were extremely long lines at the customer service counters at Miami International Airport.

According to airport management, some 107 flight arrivals and another 79 flights that were scheduled to depart from MIA were canceled Sunday afternoon.

The flight monitoring platform FlightAware says some 248 landings and takeoffs had been delayed due to bad weather.

In a statement, MIA personnel advised travelers to "please confirm the status of your flight with your airline before arriving at the airport."

An American Airlines spokesperson said that due to the high number of cancellations the airline “is monitoring the path of Hurricane Debby and has issued a travel alert allowing customers whose travel plans are affected to rebook without charges.”

"Customers can reschedule their trip at aa.com or by contacting Reservations at 800-433-7300 in the United States or Canada. American Airlines will continue to monitor this system with the safety of our customers and team members in mind," the statement said.