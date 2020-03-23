Dozens of New Coronavirus Cases Bring Florida’s Total to 1,171, With 14 Deaths

Dozens of new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Florida Monday as the state's death toll increased to 14.

Another 164 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state, bringing the total to 1,171, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. The numbers include 1,096 Florida residents and 75 non-Florida residents.

Miami-Dade led the state with 267 cases, followed by Broward County with 258. Monroe County had its second case.

At a news conference Monday morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed the increased testing throughout the state.

"We're expecting to continue to see more, that's just the nature of this," DeSantis said. "When you're really expanding testing, you're gonna see more cases."

More testing sites were opening almost daily across the state.

On Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens opened a drive-thru testing spot in its parking lot for first responders and health care workers. On Monday, the testing was expanded to include people over the age of 65 who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

Another testing site was opening soon at Marlins Park.

On Friday, DeSantis ordered restaurants statewide to close their dining rooms in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. The order could last through May 8 or longer — a devastating blow to a state whose lifeblood is tourism.

DeSantis has not called for a “shelter in place” order, unlike governors in California, New York and Illinois, who have ordered such restrictive measures.

Meanwhile, officials from the Village of Key Biscayne issued an emergency order Sunday night restricting all non-essential and non-residential travel into the island effective first thing Monday.

The Florida Keys have also added new shutdown measures after ordering all hotels, short-term rentals and vacation rentals to stop renting to tourists. Now, all "non-essential" retail and commercial businesses have been ordered to shut down beginning 5 p.m. Monday.

An emergency order closing all "non-essential" businesses in Broward County also went into effect Monday. Essential businesses, like grocery stores, pharmacies, gas station, banks and medical offices will remain open.

