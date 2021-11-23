Dozens of Shots Fired at Luxury Car in Northeast Miami

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in northeast Miami that left a luxury car with dozens of bullet holes.

Officers arrived at the scene near Northeast 2nd Avenue and 82nd Street, where a black Jaguar was found riddled with holes from the shooting. Over 30 evidence markers were found at the scene.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Police have not released any information on the driver of the car's condition or on a potential shooter at this time.

The car was towed away just after 4 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.