Dozens of South Florida Hospitals Expected to Receive Doses of Moderna Vaccine Next Week

Over a dozen hospitals across South Florida are expected to receive some of the 370,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Florida is receiving next week.

Beginning Sunday, boxes packed with the federally approved vaccine will be shipped out across the country. Nearly 170 hospitals across the state of Florida will receive the doses.

Hialeah Hospital is one of the 15 in South Florida that will receive a shipment. Broward North, Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables, Homestead Hospital, Holy Cross in Fort Lauderdale and North Shore Medical Center in Miami are a few others on the list to receive Moderna.

News of the new vaccine comes exactly one week after Pfizer's vaccine was given the green light. The rollout began this past Monday with health care workers and residents of long term care facilities being some of the first to receive vaccines.

The Moderna vaccine received emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Friday.

On Saturday, the CDC Meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, voted to recommend Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use "for persons 18 years of age and older in the US population under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization." The vote was 11-0 in favor of the recommendation with 3 recusals.