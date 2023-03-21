Dozens of Supporters Rally at Mar-a-Lago as Trump Expects NY Indictment in Hush-Money Probe

Dozens supporters of former President Donald Trump met outside Mar-a-Lago Tuesday, loud and proud to show their support amid fears of an indictment.

"They don’t want him to run," one supporter told NBC 6. "They’re scared of what he’s going to do, which is going to get our country back the way he had it before."

"He tells the truth," another supporter said. "He has exposed all of the corruption in Washington DC."

Trump, who is campaigning for reelection in 2024, said in a social media post Saturday that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday as a New York grand jury investigates his connection with a hush-money payment to adult film star, Stormy Daniels.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Daniels claimed to have an affair with Trump a decade earlier, but the former president denies it.

Prosecutors are accusing Trump of falsifying corporate documents and say it was an illegal payment. His supporters, however, call the claims bogus.

"I do agree that this whole polarization is really doing a number on our country, but at the end of the day it is all caused by the political witch hunts," one supporter told NBC 6.

Although the rally was called for noon, it turned into an all-day affair.

A loosely organized event, a few people told NBC 6 Trump’s post on social media to protest, that was their call to action.

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social early Saturday morning. “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

Former federal prosecutor David Weinstein, noted other legal matters dogging Trump.

"One is the election issues that are being investigated in Georgia by a state grand jury and the district attorney there, and followed closely by the case that is being investigated by the special prosecutor up in Washington involving the handling and response of handling classified documents in Mar-a-Lago," Weinstein said. "To me, those two are the most egregious."

NBC News has confirmed the grand jury up in Manhattan is set to meet again Wednesday with attention being paid to that panel’s decision as to whether to return an indictment against the former president or not.