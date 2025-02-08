‘Not everybody is here for the wrong things': Dozens peacefully protest in Homestead in support of immigrants

In Homestead, dozens peacefully protested Friday in support of immigrants and against President Donald Trump’s policies.

Some business owners believe the threat of ICE raids is hurting their bottom line because too many families are afraid to leave their homes.

“Don’t bite the hand that feeds you!” people chanted as they gathered outside city hall.

Many were draped in mostly Mexican and Salvadoran flags and voiced a clear message.

“My sign says my mom fought for me, so I’ll fight for her,” said Katrina Carillo.

Sisters Katrina and Kayla Carrillo showed up to the protest to represent their mom.

“For someone to tell us that we’re criminals or that our families are here for nothing is not true, because not everybody is here for the wrong things, my mom’s here to fight for us to give us better,” said Katrina with tears in her eyes.

“I worry for my family, I worry for other people’s families,” said Kayla Carrillo.

Jonathan Osbun organized the peaceful protest. The former New York firefighter said he feels a connection with the immigrant community and wanted to help.

“People are afraid to go to work and it affects their family also, and it affects us as outsiders when we go shopping,” said Osbun.

NBC6 spoke with one business owner who said things have been slow at her Main Street beauty salon in recent weeks.

“We could see it with the clientele like usually on a Friday it would be busier,” said Ruth Clabell.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has carried out sweeps through major cities already, with more planned.

Osbun said the fear many families feel is also having a ripple effect on local businesses.

“These shops are expensive to rent, and if they can’t rent them out, they lose rent, and they’re going to have to close and we don’t want Homestead to be losing stores because of ICE,” said Osbun.

The protestors said they wanted the immigrant community in Homestead to go out and enjoy themselves on a Friday night and not be afraid.

“They can come out here, enjoy their life, have fun, shop, have dinner with their family,” said Osbun.

Those who protested Friday hope that their neighbors see they have support.

“Homestead is the way it is because of immigrants,” said Samantha Martinez.