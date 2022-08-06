Dozens Protest Proposed Homeless Encampment On Virginia Key

Protestors held a rally Saturday morning, voicing concerns about the city of Miami’s plan to move its homeless population to a camp at Virginia Key Beach North Point Park.

Esther Alonso owns a business there.

“We’re gonna be kicked out of here,” said Alonso, owner of Virginia Key Outdoor Center. “I’m gonna lose my business, and I’m most worried about my employees because they don’t deserve this.”

The location is at the back of the park between the bike trails and Virginia Key Outdoor Center, which rents kayaks and paddle boards.

In July, Miami city commissioners voted in favor of a plan to build anywhere from 50 to 100 mini homes at the park.

The area is currently an open field in the park. The location of the camp is ironically located right across the water from the most exclusive place to live, Fisher Island.

The city says it will take roughly six months to purchase the housing and then electricity will need to be installed.

"This is a public park. This is a park where the people of Miami come," Alonso said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava sent a memo this week also criticizing the plan, saying it would be expensive, far from social services, and could harm the environment.

There is a petition going around to stop the city from building the homeless camp in the park. But the city says it’s moving forward with the pilot program.