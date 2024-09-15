Dozens rally for reproductive rights at Bayfront Park in Miami

Dozens gathered at Bayfront Park in Miami on Saturday to fight for reproductive freedom across Florida.

They're pushing for people to vote 'yes' on Amendment 4, which would allow abortion access in the Sunshine State.

It would specifically allow the procedure to remain legal until the fetus is viable, which would be decided by a patient's health care provider.

Local leaders such as Miami-Dade County's Mayor – as well as residents of all ages – came out to echo the calls for change.

"When you see people coming together and when you see the impact that it has on people, it spreads awareness of issues," a woman told NBC6.

"The right to choose for one's body belongs to the person, who is going to make that choice – not to the government," a man who attended the rally said.

Meanwhile, groups like Florida Right to Life are fighting Amendment 4, saying they want to protect the sanctity of life from conception, and are urging people to vote 'no' in November.