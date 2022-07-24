Dr. Ana M. Negrón, MD

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Dr. Ana M. Negrón is a bilingual board-certified family physician and author of the book Nourishing the Body and Recovering Health: The Positive Science of Food published by Sunstone Press. Her book is an antidote to our reliance on pharmaceuticals to address all health problems. Vegan for 30 years, Dr. Negrón educates and empowers us to recover health by returning to our earth roots.

For twenty years, Dr. Negrón has made cooking with patients integral to her practice in Pennsylvania as she assists them in transitioning to a whole food plant-based diet in order to reduce inflammation, help prevent or treat a wide variety of chronic medical conditions, such as: obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, arthritis, acid reflux, erectile dysfunction, acne, asthma, cancers, and reduce the need for many medications. She lectures to family physicians and community groups about the role of plant food in health.

She is the senior faculty member at the Crozer Family Practice Residency in Springfield PA.Dr. Negrón is a member of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine's Advisory Board. Since 1999 has also volunteered at clinics for the uninsured and underserved. Negrón is a diplomate of the ABFM and a member of the Society of Graduated Physicians from the UPR School of Medicine. She earned the eCornell certificate in plant nutrition, is on the speaker’s bureau of the American Vegan Society, and serves on the boards of Casa Vegana de la Comunidad and the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies.

Dr. Negrón has received a Champion of the Community Award, a Community Betterment Award, and a Phoenixville Chamber of Commerce Leadership Award. Her vision and ideals are reflected in her statement: “In my medical practice as in my private life I have a clear sense of purpose -- to advance plant food literacy, reduce suffering, and limit damage to ourselves and our surroundings.”

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

https://greensonabudget.org