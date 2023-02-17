Drake Yet to Be Served With New Subpoena in XXXTentacion Murder Trial: Docs

Defense attorneys for one of the men accused in the 2018 murder of XXXTentacion argue Canadian rapper Drake is evading questioning.

In court documents filed Friday, attorneys allege the security guard of Drake — whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham — refused to be served with the subpoena at the rapper's California home.

The filing said two process servers tried repeatedly to leave the documents at Drake's house and had the gate shut in their faces.

Drake did not show up for a deposition last month, and another one is scheduled through Zoom on Feb. 24. Defense attorneys said they want the rapper to be held in contempt if he doesn't appear.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Drake did not show up for a deposition last month. Another one is currently scheduled for Feb 24th via zoom. Defense attorney wants #Drake to be held in contempt if he doesn’t appear again @nbc6 — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) February 17, 2023

Three men are on trial for the 2018 robbery and murder of XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy. After the murder, word spread that Drake was involved, but a material witness for the prosecution testified that Drake had nothing to do with it.

An attorney for Dedrick Williams, one of the defendants accused in the killing, had tried to get Drake to appear at a deposition pre-trial, something the "Nice for What" rapper avoided. Defense attorney Mauricio Padilla cited an Instagram post from XXXTentacion in which he claimed, "If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi [Drake]. I’m snitching RN.” However, the post was quickly deleted and XXXTentacion later retracted that, claiming his account had been hacked.

During opening statements in the trial, Williams' attorney posed a theory that the shooting could have been fueled by a feud between XXXTentacion and Drake, and criticized law enforcement for not investigating that possibility. Prosecutors called the tactic a "Hail Mary" attempt at creating a reasonable double about who was behind the murder.

“At this point, I think you have a corroborating witness who corroborates that Mr. Graham has nothing to do with this case," Brad Cohen, one of Drake's attorneys, told a judge earlier this week. "Mr. Graham is not listed in any report, Mr. Graham, I don’t believe, has been discussed whatsoever in this case to my knowledge other than rumor and innuendo."

Evidence collected by crime scene investigators, including photos of XXXTentacion's body, were shown to jurors. NBC 6's Marissa Bagg reports