Drake's Attorney Questions Need for Rapper's Deposition in XXXTentacion Murder Trial

An attorney representing Drake was in the courtroom Monday arguing the rapper did not need to give a deposition in the 2018 murder trial of XXXTentacion.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, was among a group of hip hop stars who were listed as potential defense witnesses for the fatal shooting of XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, on June 18, 2018.

At the time, word spread that Drake was involved, but his attorney said that has never been proven.

“At this point, I think you have a corroborating witness who corroborates that Mr. Graham has nothing to do with this case," said Drake's attorney, Brad Cohen. "Mr. Graham is not listed in any report, Mr. Graham, I don’t believe, has been discussed whatsoever in this case to my knowledge other than rumor and innuendo."

The judge ruled that Drake can be deposed, but the defense has to submit another subpoena to do so.

Week two of the trial is underway for three men accused of killing XXXTentacion. Twenty-eight-year-old Michael Boatwright, 24-year-old Trayvon Newsome and 26-year-old Dedrick Williams are charged with killing the rapper in 2018 after an apparent robbery.

If the men on trial are convicted, they could face life in prison.