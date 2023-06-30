Dramatic aerial, body camera footage shows fatal Tampa Police shootout

Dramatic footage shows a Tampa traffic stop ending in a police shootout that left a gunman dead Thursday night.

Aerial and body camera footage released by the Tampa Police Department Friday showed officers attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description of one that had left the scene of a shooting in a nightclub parking lot.

After the car stopped, the passenger, identified as 42-year-old Laquincy Ward, got out and fired multiple rounds at officers, hitting a police car multiple times, officials said.

Officers returned fire and struck Ward, who was able to get back in the car, which fled the scene, police said.

The car eventually stopped and the driver, 37-year-old Jeanette Lockard, surrendered to officers, police said.

Officers found Ward dead inside the car. None of the officers or Lockard were injured.

Lockard was arrested and charged with seven counts of accessory after the fact to attempted murder, tampering with evidence related to a felony, and felony fleeing to elude.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

"Seeing the bullets that ripped through the door, hood, and windshield of the police car clearly shows this person had a complete disregard for human life," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "While officers train consistently for critical situations, the use of deadly force is the last resort any officer wants to take. In this case, the shooter gave the officers no other option."