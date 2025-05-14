‘He's coming back': Dramatic video shows Hialeah officers saving blind man who fell in canal

Dramatic new body camera footage shows the moment Hialeah Police jumped into a canal to rescue a blind man who'd fallen into the waterway.

It was around 9 p.m. on May 2nd when police received a call of a elderly man who was by the canal bank near West 4th Avenue and 26th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Sgt. Richard Aguero and Officer Kevin Coloma responded and found the man had fallen into the canal and was floating face-down.

That's when Coloma jumped into the dark water to pull the man out.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The video shows the officer holding the man in the water and trying to pull him to the canal bank where Aguero was assisting.

"Flip him over, he's facing down, flip him over," Aguero says in the video. "Make sure he's good, make sure he's good."

But the man required immediate CPR and the officers went to work pumping his chest and giving him life-saving measures.

"There he goes, come on," Aguero says as the compressions seem to be working. "He's coming back, he has a pulse."

Officials said the man, who is legally blind, survived and is recovering at the hospital.

Coloma and Aguero were honored for their efforts at the Hialeah City Council meeting Tuesday night with certificates of merit.