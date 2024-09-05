‘She just jumped down': New 911 call captures moment twins' mom jumps off I-95 overpass

A dramatic new 911 call captured the moments a man found and tried to resuscitate 3-year-old twins found unresponsive inside a SUV on the side of Interstate 95 before their mother jumped off the highway overpass.

The two children, a boy and a girl who were fraternal 3-year-old twins, were found inside a Toyota Highlander on northbound I-95 near the Florida's Turnpike extension around 2 a.m. on Feb. 2.

The twins, Milendhet and Milendhere G. Napoleon-Cadet, were later pronounced dead and their mother, Shirlene Alcime, is charged in their deaths.

In the 911 call released Thursday, a two truck who was passing by tells a dispatcher he saw the kids in the vehicle.

"There's a lady that needs help for her kids," the caller says.

"What do you mean?" the dispatcher asks.

"What's wrong ma'am?" the male caller asks a woman believed to be Alcime.

"They're not waking up, they're not waking up, the kids," she responds.

"Are they breathing?" the dispatcher asks.

"Did you try waking them up?" the male caller asks Alcime.

The dispatcher asks the caller to check and see if the twins are breathing, and he responds that they are not.

"Ah man, they not breathing, nah bro," the caller responds.

"How old are they?" the dispatcher asks.

"I don't know. Ma'am how old are they?" the caller asks Alcime. "Three."

"And you just noticed them like that now?" caller asks Alcime.

The dispatcher then tells the caller an ambulance is on the way.

"Is there anything I can do?" the caller asks the dispatcher.

"I'm gonna tell you how to give them chest compressions," the dispatcher responds. "You gotta do it one by one."

The dispatcher gives directions to lay one child on the ground and begin the chest compressions.

"He's bleeding out of his nose, man, he got foam, he got stuff coming out of his nose," the caller exclaims. "There's stuff coming out of his nose, foam and blood, I'm pumping his chest."

"Don't give up, ok? This will keep them going until the paramedics arrive. Just keep doing the chest compressions," the dispatcher tells him.

At that point, the caller tells Alcime to begin doing the same for her other child.

"Do you wanna lay her down ma'am, like this, and do the same thing I'm doing?" he's heard saying. "Pump her chest, pump it."

Moments later, the caller says he sees the lights from first responders arriving at the scene, and tells Alcime to flag them down.

That's when authorities said Alcime jumped off the overpass.

"What happened, what the f---!" the caller says. "Some crazy s--- going on down here man."

"Good job man, good job, alright, you did your best," the dispatcher responds, unaware that Alcime has jumped.

"Some crazy s--- going down here bro," the caller says.

"Is the mother on scene?" the dispatcher asks.

"No, she just jumped down," the caller responds.

"What do you mean she jumped down?" the dispatcher asks. "What happened to the mom?"

"What the hell man," the caller is heard saying. "She's moving, she's moving down there."

Alcime, 42, was hospitalized but survived, and was later arrested and charged with manslaughter in the twins' death.

Autopsy reports list the twins' cause of death as "homicide by unspecified mean," but toxicology reports weren't able to determine what caused them to foam at the mouth.

According to an arrest report, Alcime told investigators she'd been plotting to kill the two children and herself for the previous two months, "due to her current financial status and multiple debt(s) that she owes."

The arrest report said Alcime drove around with the twins throughout the day on Feb. 1, looking for a bridge to jump from before she finally decided on the I-95 overpass.

"The defendant admitted to contemplating jumping off the bridge with both victims or throwing them off one by one and then jumping to end their lives," the report said.

According to the report, the tow truck driver happened to be passing and saw Alcime outside her vehicle and stopped to help her.

Alcime told the driver to call 911 because her children were unresponsive, and as he called 911 he removed the boy from his car seat and started to give him CPR.

The driver told Alcime to remove the girl from her car seat and give her CPR, but as first responders were approaching with lights and sirens blaring, Alcime walked away and threw herself off the overpass, the report said.

"The defendant admitted to walking away while both victims were foaming at the mouth, once she heard the police sirens. The defendant then jumped over the overpass bridge landing on the ground beneath to end her life."

Alcime was asked what she gave the twins to ingest that caused them to foam at the mouth and become unresponsive, but denied giving them anything and said she didn't know what happened, the report said.

Alcime, who has been held without bond since her release from the hospital, pleaded not guilty during a court appearance last month.