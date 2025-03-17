Caught on Camera

Dramatic video shows Broward kidnapping victims safe, suspect arrested after chase

New video shows the dramatic end of a dangerous high-speed chase in north Florida of a man accused of kidnapping a mother and her two children in Broward County.

The incident began when 36-year-old Michael Anthony McNeal, of Lauderhill, allegedly broke into the victim's Margate apartment and kidnapped her and her children.

McNeal was driving to Ocala when he was spotted by deputies and a pursuit began in the early morning hours of March 3, St. John's County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Radio calls released by the sheriff's office detailed just how dangerous the incident was as the Chevy Malibu McNeal was allegedly driving fled from authorities, at one point with the lights off.

"He's probably going 130+ miles an hour," one deputy said in the calls.

"He's going the wrong way on the interstate," another deputy said.

McNeal eventually crashed into a fence in Putnam County and fled on foot, officials said.

Body camera footage also released by the sheriff's office shows deputies arriving and finding the mother and two kids safe near the car.

Officials said McNeal had threatened to kill the woman, who had injuries from being beaten and choked during the ordeal.

Michael Anthony McNeal
Putnam County Sheriff
Putnam County Sheriff
Michael Anthony McNeal

Authorities searched for McNeal by air and on the ground with a K-9 and eventually found him hiding in a dump truck.

"You better figure out how to get out of that trailer," one deputy yelled at him in the footage. "You got in, get out."

McNeal was booked into the Putnam County jail on charges including kidnapping, neglect of child without great bodily harm, violation of an injunction for domestic violence and fleeing and eluding law enforcement. He was being held on a $135,500 bond.

Margate Police are investigating the kidnapping.

