Dramatic video shows children running for cover after gunfire erupts near Franjo Park

Dramatic video shows children in the middle of a baseball game running from a nearby barrage of gunfire in Cutler Bay that left two men shot.

Miami-Dade police said they responded at around 7:47 p.m. Monday to reports of a shooting in the 21000 block of Southwest 89th Avenue. It happened near Franjo Park, where a youth baseball game was taking place.

In the footage, children and coaches scream as at least 10 shots are fired in quick succession. For the first few rounds, everyone on the field looks puzzled by the noise. Then, they sprint for cover.

No children were hurt in the shooting.

But two men were found shot at the scene of the gunfire. Their injuries were not life-threatening, and they were taken to Jackson Medical Center in stable condition, authorities said.

Police did not have any information on a suspect.

Witnesses told NBC6 that the shooting happened at a house behind a gas station, where people wearing all black with ski masks were shooting at each other while driving down Old Cutler and Franjo roads.

A gas station clerk also said he heard shots.