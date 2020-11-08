Dramatic Video Shows Dangers of Driving Through Flooded Road

Rescue crews in Lauderhill were able to save a driver who road their vehicle into a canal during Tropical Storm Eta Sunday evening. The dramatic moment caught on camera shows the danger of driving through flooded roadways.

The driver was transported to Broward Health in critical condition, but fire officials say they had a pulse.

Fire-rescue says the car hit the water and drifted 50 yards before sinking. Divers from Plantation fire-rescue searched the canal, fearing that another victim might be in the water, but nothing was found.

Street flooding was reported in portions of Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties throughout Sunday, as Eta was expected to bring between 6 and 12 inches of rain to the area, with isolated maximum storm totals of 18 inches, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A flood watch was in effect in South Florida until Tuesday.