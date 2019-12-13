Caught on Camera

Dramatic Video Shows Miami Beach Police Confront Knife-Wielding Suspect

Dramatic cell phone video showed a dramatic standoff between an armed robbery suspect armed with a knife and police officers on Miami Beach.

The video shot by a bystander showed several officers with guns drawn moving in to arrest 34-year-old Pedro Madrazo-Rojo Thursday in the area of Michigan Avenue and 6th Street.

Police said Madrazo-Rojo had stolen $50 worth of groceries from a nearby Publix and threatened two store managers with the knife.

Officers arrived and were able to take Madrazo-Rojo into custody without any shots being fired. He was booked into jail on an armed robbed charge. Attorney information wasn't available.

