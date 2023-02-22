Dramatic Video Shows Unoccupied SUV Slamming Into Woman and Kids in North Miami

Dramatic new video shows the moment an unoccupied SUV slammed into a woman and two children in North Miami.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Northeast 6th Avenue and 124th Street.

Investigators said the driver parked a white Infiniti SUV on the street and went into a restaurant, thinking it was in park. The vehicle rolled into the sidewalk, hitting a woman and two children, ages 4 and 8.

Surveillance video showed the SUV heading in reverse around a corner before hitting the victims and pinning them to a building.

As bystanders struggle to free the people hit, the video shows a man in a red shirt run out of a business, jump into the driver's seat through the passenger side door, and pull the SUV forward.

North Miami Police officials said all three survived and were in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said the man in the red shirt had been driving the SUV and said he was cited.

An investigation is ongoing.