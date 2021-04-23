Drier and Milder Friday in South Florida Ahead of Hot, Potentially Rainy Weekend

After a wetter week across South Florida, the area will get some relief from the rain and hotter temperatures Friday - but it may not last that long.

Friday's forecast is looking pretty good as we will see a gusty breeze, prompting a high risk of rip currents and a moderate chop on Biscayne Bay but thankfully rain chances are low.

An isolated shower or two are certainly possible as highs drift into the mid-80s.

Look for a warming trend this weekend along with gusty winds and isolated showers and storms. Highs will push into the low 90s by Sunday with much higher humidity too.

A front will push through Monday into Tuesday and we will be left with another comfortable stretch of weather.