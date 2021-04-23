first alert weather

Drier and Milder Friday in South Florida Ahead of Hot, Potentially Rainy Weekend

Highs will push into the low 90s by Sunday with much higher humidity too

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a wetter week across South Florida, the area will get some relief from the rain and hotter temperatures Friday - but it may not last that long.

Friday's forecast is looking pretty good as we will see a gusty breeze, prompting a high risk of rip currents and a moderate chop on Biscayne Bay but thankfully rain chances are low.

An isolated shower or two are certainly possible as highs drift into the mid-80s.

Look for a warming trend this weekend along with gusty winds and isolated showers and storms. Highs will push into the low 90s by Sunday with much higher humidity too.

A front will push through Monday into Tuesday and we will be left with another comfortable stretch of weather. 

