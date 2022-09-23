Drier Friday Across South Florida Ahead of Uncertain Conditions Next Week

South Florida will at least get one day of rain relief before the wet weather returns thanks in part to the unknown path of what is now Tropical Depression Nine.

Beautiful weather is expected Friday with mostly sunny skies. The Keys may wake up to a few early morning storms, but the rest of the day looks great, but hot with a high of 93 degrees.

Storms are likely on Saturday and Sunday afternoons and then we turn our attention to the future Hermine.

With our models trending east, we can begin to eliminate the western Gulf Coast and focus on the eastern Gulf Coast, namely the Gulf Coast of Florida and the Lower Keys. The European model takes Hermine into the Lower Keys by Tuesday which would mean tropical storm conditions in the Keys and enhanced rain chances for the rest of South Florida.

The GFS model keeps the storm far away from South Florida but tracks the storm up toward the northern Gulf Coast of Florida by Thursday.