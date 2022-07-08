Drier Friday Across South Florida Before Weekend Storm Chances Return

While the work week will end slightly drier across the area, South Florida could see storm chances make a return in time for the weekend.

The weekend is so close we can touch it and Friday's weather will mostly cooperate. Look for a few showers and an isolated storm through midday and then we are good to go.

It'll be warm and muggy though with highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures near 100. You'll appreciate that beach breeze if you happen to be near the coast.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Winds will turn a little more to the south this weekend and that will raise our temperatures just a touch. It will also bring a few more showers and storms into the mix.

This weekend is no washout, but Saturday does look a little drier than Sunday at the moment. Highs will once again be in the low 90s with feels like temps above 100.