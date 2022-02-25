Drier Friday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns This Weekend

South Florida will have at least one more warm and dry day before the wet weather makes a return for parts of the area this weekend.

Quiet weather continues as we wrap up our work week in South Florida. Highs will be warmer than normal in to the low 80s again Friday with bright, dry skies and a light breeze.

This pattern continue into the first half of the weekend. Rip currents will continue to be dangerous along east coast beaches through Saturday.

Otherwise, just a spotty rain chance for Sunday with a few showers possible as a weak front approaches the area by Monday bringing only a minor drop to our temperatures and a few showers possible during the first half of the work week.

