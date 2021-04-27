Drier, Milder Tuesday Across South Florida Before Rain and High Temps Make Return

The start of the work week across South Florida will continue to be nice before both rain chances and temperatures see an increase in time for the weekend.

We are locked into this breezy pattern right into the weekend with only small rain chances over the next couple of days. Rain chances and temperatures will drift higher by the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend as winds turn more to the southeast.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Highs Tuesday will hit the low to mid-80s and then push into the mid to upper 80s by Saturday.

Rain chances will be around 10% over the next couple of days and then rise to about 40% by the weekend.

A front will take the edge off the temperatures by Sunday and Monday, but with the front stalling rain chances will remain around 40% into early next week.