Drier Monday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

South Florida will be much drier than it has been in recent days, but you may not want to put away those umbrellas just yet.

A more comfortable start to our Monday takes place after a frontal passage late Sunday night. Expect more seasonable temperatures in the low to mid-70s for the early morning hours.

By afternoon, we will land in the upper 70s to low 80s but it will be quite breezy through the day. Winds will be out of the northeast with gusts up to 25 mph. This is leaving a high risk of rip currents for all Atlantic beaches.

A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect for local waters. Mild conditions last for the next two days before mid-80s and rain return to the forecast by mid-week.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.