Drier Saturday in South Florida With Temperatures, Humidity Rising

After a week of dodging raindrops most of the time, South Florida will get some relief from the wet weather starting Saturday and lasting throughout the weekend.

The first weekend of June should be pretty decent with only a 20% chance of storms Saturday and Sunday mornings followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

The only exception will be down in the lower & middle Keys where a passing storm may hold on longer into the day. Highs will top out in the upper 80s, but humidity is surging back to where it should be this time of year.

That will give us feels-like temps easily into the mid and upper 90s.

There is an elevated risk for rip currents at the beach and and boaters are under small craft caution because of the breezy conditions.

There is no tropical activity expected over the next five days.