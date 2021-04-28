Drier, Seasonable Wednesday in South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

South Florida will feel more like the end of April on Wednesday before the wet weather and higher temperatures make a return just in time for the weekend.

We remain breezy Wednesday with temperatures pretty close to average with highs pushing into the mid-80s. Just be aware that the breeze will crank out a high risk of rip currents for Miami-Dade and Broward beaches along with a small craft advisory for the Keys.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

We stay on the breezy side for the next few days as winds shift more to the south. This will bring in more humidity and higher temperatures. Look for highs in the upper 80s by Friday and Saturday.

A front will edge a little closer to South Florida this weekend adding a few storms into the mix. We aren't looking at a washout, but the air will feel a little different. A little more summer-like.