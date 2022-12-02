Drier, Slightly Cooler Friday Across South Florida Ahead of Drier Weekend

South Florida will feel slightly more like the fall and winter starting Friday thanks to the latest front bringing drier conditions and a dip in temperatures.

We are locked into this lower humidity and breezy pattern for a couple more days. The combination is nice considering temperatures are still running a touch above average. Look for morning low to mid-70s and afternoon low 80s.

You can blame the winds blowing over the warm Atlantic waters for this continued warm stretch. Speaking of the winds, a high risk of rip currents along with a small craft advisory have been extended into Saturday.

Winds dial back slowly over the next couple of days with the lightest winds working in on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. This stretch of days will give us the best chance to see widespread mid to upper 60s across the region during the morning.

Highs remain stuck in the low to mid-80s for most of next week. Rain chances stay low.