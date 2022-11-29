Drier, Slightly Cooler Tuesday Across South Florida Before Next Front Arrives

South Florida will feel slightly cooler Tuesday with less rain the forecast ahead of the arrival of the next front making its way through the area.

Our weak frontal passage late on Monday will bring some slight temperature relief Tuesday. So instead of record heat (we tied another record in Miami at 88 degrees on Monday), we will see mid-80s...still several degrees above average.

You will notice a comfortable beach breeze Tuesday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Our old front will push back to the north Wednesday. Combine this with a new front arriving late Thursday and you get scattered showers Wednesday through Friday.

This new front will be another weak one as highs will still manage to push into the low 80s. For reference, Miami's average high this time of the year is 80 degrees.