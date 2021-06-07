Drier Start to Work Week in South Florida With Temps, Humidity Increasing

South Florida won't be dealing with much rain this week, but the area will see an increase in both temperatures and humidity in the coming days.

Warm, humid and breezy best describes our weather Monday. Only an isolated shower or two early in the day for some areas.

Be thankful for the breeze as feels like temperatures are forecast to hit the upper 90s. The breeze, however, will keep rip currents in play and a small craft advisory for the Keys.

The pattern remains quite similar through mid-week. Winds will calm down a bit by the end of the week and then turn even more southerly by the weekend.

This will allow 90s to work into the forecast beginning late this week and weekend. We could see a couple of storms this weekend as well.