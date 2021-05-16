Drier Sunday Across South Florida Ahead of Unsettled Work Week Forecast

While Saturday morning began with higher humidity, by the afternoon much more comfortable air moved in on a brisk northeast breeze.

Sunday, the area woke up with that refreshing air (by May standards) already in place. Expect mostly sunny skies this morning followed by clouds bubbling up in the afternoon, and some passing showers on the northeast breeze.

Overall, the majority of the day is dry, but there is a 20% chance of rain. Highs will top out a few degrees below normal at 84°.

There is a high risk for dangerous rip currents at the beach and boaters are under Small Craft Caution.

Monday will be the driest day of the work week with little or no rain at all followed by an extended period of unsettled weather beginning Tuesday and taking us into next weekend, although models haven’t quite come into agreement on just how much rain we might see.